A pro-Trump march is coinciding with a pro-Juggalo march

Given Donald Trump’s inability to condemn the white supremacists in Charlottesville this weekend, it’s likely that the far right are feeling emboldened right now. And next month, a pro-Trump rally is set to descend on Washington, DC’s National Mall to further voice support for the president and insist that his agenda is on the right track. But there’s one thing that might take the spring out of their step – they’re going to be sharing space with Insane Clown Posse fans.

As The Huffington Post report, the ‘Mother of All Rallies’, or ‘MOAR’ for short, intends to gather in DC on September 16. “Due to increasing political and social unrest, many believe that core American values, customs and traditions are being sacrificed,” MOAR’s website reads. “Rally participants will demand protection for traditional American culture while they express their love for the United States and the America First agenda. MOAR will send a message to the world that the voices of mainstream Americans must be heard.”

proud boys better stay home. our family carries hatchets, not mace. whoop whoop see you in DC https://t.co/TO68v5MaJe — jack wagner (@jackdwagner) August 15, 2017

The only problem is that September 16 is also the date that the ‘Juggalo March on Washington’ has been set to take place on for over a year now. Juggalos are an oft-maligned and oft-misunderstood youth subculture of Insane Clown Posse fans most easily recognised by their black-and-white painted faces. Their march is intended to protest the FBI and Department of Justice’s labelling of the group as a “loosely organized hybrid gang”. Members of Insane Clown Posse and their fans filed a lawsuit against this labelling with the help of the ACLU in Michigan in 2014 which was dismissed, prompting the demonstration.

I am extremely ready for the Juggalos to be incorporated into either the Soros or Russia conspiracy theories — Pixelated Boat (@pixelatedboat) August 17, 2017

“The FBI’s inclusion of Juggalos as a ‘gang’ has resulted in hundreds if not thousands of people subjected to various forms of discrimination, harassment, and profiling simply for identifying as a Juggalo,” the Juggalo March on Washington website states. “Over the past five years, our legal team has heard testimonies and reports from Juggalos all over the nation who have lost custody of their children, been fired from jobs, denied access into the armed forces, and the most common consequence – being officially labeled as a gang member by law enforcement agencies for wearing Juggalo related clothing or brandishing one or more Juggalo tattoos.”

this subculture that originated in the blackest city in america but is somehow 99% white must be very woke — Alex Nichols (@Lowenaffchen) August 17, 2017

MOAR plan to meet at the Washington Monument at 11am, while the Juggalos will meet at 12pm at the Lincoln Memorial before maching up the National Mall. Given the Insane Clown Posse’s anti-racist and anti-bigotry beliefs, many are putting faith in the juggalos to counter-protest the Trump supporters. Sadly, juggalos are not a homogenous bloc, and there is every chance that some of those demonstrating will be apolitical or in in fact Trump supporters themselves. Who knows how this will play out. Either way, we all know that the true ‘insane clown’ is already in DC. That’s right folks, we’re talking about Donald J. Trump.