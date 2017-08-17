Go behind-the-scenes of Charli XCX’s ‘Boys’ with the boys
See what went down on set with Mac DeMarco, Brendon Urie and just about every other famous dude you can think of
Charli XCX shared her self-directed visual for “Boys” last month, subverting the clichés of music videos gone by to train the gaze on the boys. The cameos came in thick and fast – Stormzy eating cereal, Diplo playing with puppies, A.G Cook reading and dreaming, Jay Park diving into a ball pit, Mac DeMarco licking a guitar, obv. Riz Ahmed, Brendon Urie, Wiz Khalifa. Think just about every famous dude out there right now, and he probably makes an appearance.
Charli has since shared a behind-the-scenes video, offering a glimpse of what went down during the music video’s production. We see shoots taking place on a London set as well as at Coachella festival.
The singer previously told Dazed that she recruited some of the boys in her video from a celebrity dating app. She also told Dazed at the time: "The song ‘Boys’ is basically about dreaming about all the cuties out there in the world. It’s a fantasy track, basically. And the video, I mean, I guess it’s about making boys the ‘sexy’ part of a pop video for once, instead of the girls. It was really fun to direct."
Not so long ago Charli also shared her thoughts on who she would have in a woman –led visual. She tweeted that she would get musicians on board like CupcakKe, Dua Lipa, Camila Cabello, Brooke Candy, Grimes, Selena Gomez, Sky Ferreira, Carly Rae Jepsen and more.
