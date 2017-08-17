Go behind-the-scenes of Charli XCX’s ‘Boys’ with the boys

Charli XCX shared her self-directed visual for “Boys” last month, subverting the clichés of music videos gone by to train the gaze on the boys. The cameos came in thick and fast – Stormzy eating cereal, Diplo playing with puppies, A.G Cook reading and dreaming, Jay Park diving into a ball pit, Mac DeMarco licking a guitar, obv. Riz Ahmed, Brendon Urie, Wiz Khalifa. Think just about every famous dude out there right now, and he probably makes an appearance.

Charli has since shared a behind-the-scenes video, offering a glimpse of what went down during the music video’s production. We see shoots taking place on a London set as well as at Coachella festival.

The singer previously told Dazed that she recruited some of the boys in her video from a celebrity dating app. She also told Dazed at the time: "The song ‘Boys’ is basically about dreaming about all the cuties out there in the world. It’s a fantasy track, basically. And the video, I mean, I guess it’s about making boys the ‘sexy’ part of a pop video for once, instead of the girls. It was really fun to direct."

Not so long ago Charli also shared her thoughts on who she would have in a woman –led visual. She tweeted that she would get musicians on board like CupcakKe, Dua Lipa, Camila Cabello, Brooke Candy, Grimes, Selena Gomez, Sky Ferreira, Carly Rae Jepsen and more.