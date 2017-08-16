St. Vincent is directing an adaptation of Dorian Gray
Annie Clark’s first ever feature film will be a female-led version of Oscar Wilde’s 1890 novel
St. Vincent is set to direct her first ever feature film, a female-led adaptation of Oscar Wilde’s 1890 novel The Picture of Dorian Gray.
According to Variety, the Lionsgate-developed film will be written by David Birke, whose screenwriting credits include Paul Verhoven’s Elle and the forthcoming Slender Man adaptation.
This isn’t Clark’s first foray into filmmaking. Earlier this year her short film Birthday Party premiered as part of XX, a horror anthology driven by women filmmakers. Birthday Party was co-written, scored, and directed by the musician.
Excited to announce I'm directing a feature adaptation of Dorian Gray - screenplay by David Birke (Elle) https://t.co/A24FcTW3xw— St. Vincent (@st_vincent) August 16, 2017
The Picture of Dorian Gray was Wilde’s only published novel and has been adapted multiple times over the years, most notably in 1945, which saw Angela Lansbury awarded a Best Supporting Actress nomination. Its most recent silver screen version was 2009’s widely-panned Dorian Gray, which starred Ben Barnes and Colin Firth.
St. Vincent recently released her first new track in three years, “New York”, which you can listen to below.
