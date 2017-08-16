St. Vincent is directing an adaptation of Dorian Gray

St. Vincent is set to direct her first ever feature film, a female-led adaptation of Oscar Wilde’s 1890 novel The Picture of Dorian Gray.

According to Variety, the Lionsgate-developed film will be written by David Birke, whose screenwriting credits include Paul Verhoven’s Elle and the forthcoming Slender Man adaptation.

This isn’t Clark’s first foray into filmmaking. Earlier this year her short film Birthday Party premiered as part of XX, a horror anthology driven by women filmmakers. Birthday Party was co-written, scored, and directed by the musician.