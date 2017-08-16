Solange deletes Twitter, citing ‘racist ugly ass fuck bois’

Solange has deleted her Twitter account following this weekend’s attacks in Charlottesvile, as The FADER report. The singer’s final tweet was a plea to help Takiyah Thompson of Durham, North Carolina, who was arrested yesterday (August 15).

“Deleting my Twitter soon, but before I dip, when are we gonna pull up?” Solange wrote, “And what we got to do to get my new hero Takiyah Thompson free?”

Charlottesville, Virginia was the site of a clash between neo-Nazis and antifascists over the weekend. The original protest saw a gathering of far-right groups ostensibly protesting the removal of Confederate monuments from public spaces. The protest eventually descended into violence that resulted in the murder of counter-protestor Heather Heyes by a far-right sympathiser.

Since then, other Confederate monuments in the American south have been either removed by protestors or by public officials. Takiyah Thompson, a 22-year-old black woman, was arrested for helping to pull down a statue in Durham, North Carolina.

Posting on an Instagram story shortly after deactivating her Twitter, Solange added: “Been trying to study myself, been trying to practice self preservation during this time and not give racist ugly ass fuck bois who reek of citronella my energy so I can preserve my spirit to perform this album. Fuck white supremacist(s), fuck nazis, fuck your stale ass bland ass monuments.” (sic)

Thompson was charged with participation in a riot with property damage in excess of $1,500 and inciting others to riot where property damage exceeds $1,500. Additionally, she was charged with damage to real property and disorderly conduct by injury to a statue.

Check out screencaps of the posts below.