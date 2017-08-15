Pantone honours Prince with new shade of purple

Colour standards company Pantone has teamed up with late singer Prince’s estate to create a shade of purple in his honour. “Love Symbol #2” is inspired by Prince’s purple aesthetic and taken from the Yamaha piano that was supposed to be the centrepiece of his tour; the colour of which was already taken from a couch in Paisley Park. Quartz report that Pantone’s Laurie Pressman says that using this one colour across all media “enables Prince’s unique purple shade to be consistently replicated and maintain the same iconic status as the man himself.” As a result, the purples used across Prince’s official website and the one of Paisley Park have already been adjusted to Love Symbol #2.

Prince has always been intertwined with the colour purple. On the decision, Pressman said in a statement that “a musical icon known for his artistic brilliance, Love Symbol #2 is emblematic of Prince’s distinctive style. Long associated with the purple family, Love Symbol #2 enables Prince’s unique purple shade to be consistently replicated and maintain the same iconic status as the man himself.” In 1993 Prince changed his name to an unpronounceable glyph to reportedly get back at Warner Bros. That symbol would later be copyrighted as Love Symbol #2, so the colour, which will function in a similar way in terms of branding, pays homage to it.

This announcement follows the 30th anniversary release of the deluxe edition of Purple Rain. An upcoming book of photos of Prince, released on October 17, will feature a foreward penned by Beyoncé. Love Symbol #2 will now be used in all Prince branding.

