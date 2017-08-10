Alice Glass returns with new single ‘Without Love’

Alice Glass is back with a new single, “Without Love”.

Released via Loma Vista, the track is a warped electronic pop belter which features Glass’s clearest vocal performance to date. The lyrics appear to call back to “Tell Me What To Swallow”, a early song from Glass’s former band Crystal Castles: “I wanna play pretend / I don’t wanna see tomorrow / Tell me where to spit / Don’t tell me what to swallow.”

“Without Love” is Glass’s second solo single sincle leaving Crystal Castles and her first since 2015’s triumphant “Stillbirth”. Since then, Glass has appeared in Alexander Wang’s SS16 campaign. The track is written by Glass with additional production and writing by ex-HEALTH member Jupiter Keyes.

Listen to “Without Love” below.