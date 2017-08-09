Kelela parties in a futuristic nightclub in her ‘LMK’ video

Following the announcement of her long-awaited debut album Take Me Apart last week, Kelela has revealed a video for her brand new single “LMK”.

Directed by Andrew Thomas Huang – best known for his collaborations with Björk – the video’s bright colours, killer choreography, and sci-fi club environments recall classic 90s R&B videos. But while the club setting wouldn’t be out of place in one of the future-focused visuals released in 1997, Huang’s uneasy camera movements give it a somewhat warped tinge, turning it into something both familiar and twisted.

“We wanted make a video that showcases the multiplicity of who Kelela is and who she has the potential to be,” Huang says in a press release. “The video is essentially a grand unveiling featuring Kelela wearing different wigs and guises as she pushes through the club with her friends, ultimately revealing herself at the end of the video. The message of this video is empowerment: it’s for the girls, for anyone whose heart has been trampled on and deserves to go out and feel good about themselves. It’s a call to action, demanding to be taken and to be quick about it. This is the reason why we love Kelela – she’s making herself vulnerable and kicking down doors in the process.”

Take Me Apart comes out via Warp Records on October 6. Watch the “LMK” video above.