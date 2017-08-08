Martin Shkreli plays $2million Wu-Tang album & talks verdict

Martin Shkreli, infamous Pharma Bellend, was finally found guilty on three of eight charges brought against him last week, including convictions of securities fraud and conspiracy to commit both securities fraud and wire fraud. Shkreli, who gained notoriety after raising the price of a lifesaving Aids drug and buying the only copy of a $2 million Wu-Tang album, has been actively courting controversy for attention ever since.

The unreleased album, which he streamed in full after Trump’s election, has now seen the light of day again. In a new video, Shkreli shared a 10 minute snippet of the album while he discussed his conviction. Desperate to cling onto any last shreds of attention before he disappears and we can forget about him all over again, Shkreli discusses how the album came into his hands and the notoriety that followed. He says, “the implication that was written about often in the media was that this was like this big attempt to be beating my chest and saying ‘I’m a rich guy, I bought this thing for $2 million’” that was absolutely what he was doing. That, and again, attention seeking.

He added: “maybe I occasionally trumped that up, but you know at the end of the day I tried to signify how much hip hop and rap music meant to me.” it means so much to him that he also reportedly purchased the only copy of Lil Wayne’s Tha Carter 5. Please just...please put him away so I don’t have to look at his goblin face or hear his greedy words anymore. You can watch the video below, if you really want.