Beyoncé pens foreword for latest book on Prince

A new book featuring some never-before-seen photographs of the late pop legend Prince will include a foreword by Beyonce.

“Truth be told, the word ‘icon’ only scratches the surface of what Prince was and what he remains to me,” the singer writes, a small snippet of what’s to come from Prince: A Private View.

The book chronicles captured images of the Purple One by Afshin Shahidi, a friend of the artist for over two decades, and his own cinematographer and photographer for 10 years. The photographer was at the singer's side for his 2002 One Nite Alone tour, as well as the huge Musicology tour in 2004. News on the book says Shahidi was the only photographer to shoot the legendary 3121 private parties in LA. Shahidi’s work sees Prince in intimate, candid settings as well as in his dazzling stage mode.

The two artists performed together at the Grammys in 2004, joining forces on some of their biggest hits, like “Purple Rain”, “Baby I'm a Star”, “Crazy in Love” and “Let's Go Crazy”. After the icon’s death in 2016, Bey sang “Purple Rain” and “The Beautiful Ones” on her Formation tour.

As Rolling Stone reports, the Lemonade singer described her experience with Prince in a 2012 interview with Giant magazine. “I was on the stage with Prince?! Are you serious?” she said. “Of course I was terrified to be working with him. Walking into rehearsals, I was just so overwhelmed and nervous and starstruck. We rehearsed every day for an hour for a week, instead of six hours the day before. That was so smart, it was Prince's idea – I guess he knows people are starstruck because he’s so amazing. It made me really comfortable, by the time it was time to do it, it was second nature.”

See some images from the upcoming book below via Entertainment Weekly.

Prince: A Private View will be available from October 17