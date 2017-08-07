Taylor Swift to testify against DJ who she says groped her
The DJ filed a suit against the singer because he ‘lost his job’ after the allegation
Marianne Eloise
Taylor Swift will soon testify against the man that she claims groped her at a meet and greet, grabbing her “bare bottom” under her skirt, in 2013. DJ David Mueller sued Swift in 2015, claiming that her accusation caused him to lose his job. She then countersued for assault and battery a month later, with the case is about to go to trial. Swift says that the attack left her “shocked and withdrawn”, and Mueller was consequently fired from his job at a radio station.
TMZ has shared a photo which allegedly shows Mueller groping Swift, an image which she was attempting to keep under wraps on grounds that it would prejudice the jury. While the picture appears to show Mueller groping Swift, he has claimed that he was trying to get his right hand “behind Taylor” and that their arms crossed and hands touched, but that’s all he remembers. Swift has said that the encounter left her feeling “like somebody switched the lights off in my personality”, and her security guard claims that he witnessed the assault.
CNN have acquired pre-trial documents that state that David Mueller maintains that Swift and her co-defendants “falsely accused him of improperly touching her during a meet-and-greet that he attended for his then employer”. According to Swift’s response, the station “fired Mueller for violating the morality clause of his contract after it independently determined that he had lied about the incident, changed his story, and inappropriately touched Ms. Swift”.
Swift, who was 23 at the time of the alleged assault, maintains that she is “absolutely certain of what Mueller did” and is prepared to testify in the trial that will happen today. Back in May, a judge threw out Mueller’s claims of slander against Swift. With the graveness of Swift’s claims and with sexual assault so endemic in the music industry, it’s important that her allegations are taken seriously.
