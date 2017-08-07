Taylor Swift to testify against DJ who she says groped her

Taylor Swift will soon testify against the man that she claims groped her at a meet and greet, grabbing her “bare bottom” under her skirt, in 2013. DJ David Mueller sued Swift in 2015, claiming that her accusation caused him to lose his job. She then countersued for assault and battery a month later, with the case is about to go to trial. Swift says that the attack left her “shocked and withdrawn”, and Mueller was consequently fired from his job at a radio station.

TMZ has shared a photo which allegedly shows Mueller groping Swift, an image which she was attempting to keep under wraps on grounds that it would prejudice the jury. While the picture appears to show Mueller groping Swift, he has claimed that he was trying to get his right hand “behind Taylor” and that their arms crossed and hands touched, but that’s all he remembers. Swift has said that the encounter left her feeling “like somebody switched the lights off in my personality”, and her security guard claims that he witnessed the assault.