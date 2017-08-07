Grimes gives update on new music

Last April, Grimes said that she was already “halfway done” with her follow-up to 2015’s stellar Art Angels, describing the music she was working on as “more chill vibes, downtempos, synth-y shit”. She later described it as “something really slow and gorgeous that just breathes” in contrast to her previous work: “I feel like for me the hardest thing I can do is make something that’s slow and heavy.”

The Canadian artist has been relatively quiet since then, but she’s clearly noticed that fans are eager to know more. Following her inclusion in Harper’s Bazaar’s new Icons list this weekend, she offered an update on Instagram about what she’s been working on. “I kno i’ve been quiet lately,” she writes. “in the studio every day trying to legit make something you've never heard before. unexplored sonic landscapes.”

She also adds, “i need another month or 2 of pure unadulterated creativity at which point i will begin finishing tracks. won't let u down”.

Responding to a fan on Twitter, she also revealed that she was drawing inspiration from the video game Dark Souls III – and reaffirmed that the book she’s working on won’t be finished “until i’m old cuz the data gathering is intensive”.

Check out the posts below.