Jay-Z's all-black remake of ‘Friends’ isn't what it seems

Friends is a show that was once boycotted because of how white it was. During it's original 10-year run, between 1994 and 2004, there were only a handful of black characters with speaking roles. But now Jay-Z is here with his all-black remake, which works as the latest music video from his new album 4:44, for the track “Moonlight”.

The video, only available on Tidal for the time being, is a subversion of a subversion. Actors Jerrod Carmichael (The Carmichael Show) plays Ross, Issa Rae (Insecure) is Rachel, Tiffany Haddish (Girls Trip) is Phoebe, LaKeith Stanfield (Atlanta) is Chandler, Lil Rel Howery (Get Out) is Joey, and Tessa Thompson (Dear White People) is Monica.

The video starts with them doing a straight-up remake of a classic Friends scene from “The One Where No One’s Ready”, but gets weird and interesting when Jerrod walks off set and straight into Broad City actor and stand-up comedian Hannibal Buress, who tells him that the remake is “garbage”.

“It's just episodes of Seinfeld but with black people,” Buress goes on, referencing the fact that Friends was spawned from unproduced Seinfeld scripts. “You did a good job of subverting good comedy.”

“Black people aren't allowed to be mediocre. We always have to push up against it, and fight for our recognition”

A few minutes longer into the scene and back on set, Jerrod starts seeing the remake for what it really is; unoriginal and crass. Jay-Z's rap kicks in: “We stuck in La La Land/Even if we win, we gonna lose.” Jerrod is led off set again by Issa, into a green-gass field, bathed in moonlight. We hear the moment when La La Land was accidentally announced as best picture at the Oscars and the music video cuts.

Having black actors play out the scenes from Friends essentially helps highlight how shite and unfunny it was, and also proves that there is no way that as a black show it would have flourished in the way that it did. Black people aren't allowed to be mediocre. We always have to push up against it, and fight for our recognition – the Oscars mess-up with Moonlight works well as a metaphor in this instance.