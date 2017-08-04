Lorde’s ‘Perfect Places’ video is an actual perfect place

The New Zealand artist’s latest visual sees her sip champagne by the beach, relax on a boat and swim by a waterfall

Lorde has dropped a video for “Perfect Places”, the melancholy-tinged final track of her second album Melodrama.

In the Grant Singer-directed clip, the New Zealand artist visits an IRL perfect place: a far-flung beach, where the days seem long and the nights seem longer. She sips champagne in an olde-worlde resort, lounges on a boat, and swims by a waterfall. She also carves her way through the long grass with a machete and fires a vintage rifle, as you do. It’s almost what Fyre Festival could’ve been.

Lorde was set to headline Lollapalooza in Chicago yesterday (August 3), but had to cancel her set after three songs due to a thunderstorm. Posting on Twitter afterwards, she promised to return, and possibly put on a club show.

Watch the “Perfect Places” video above.

