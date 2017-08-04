Lorde’s ‘Perfect Places’ video is an actual perfect place
The New Zealand artist’s latest visual sees her sip champagne by the beach, relax on a boat and swim by a waterfall
Lorde has dropped a video for “Perfect Places”, the melancholy-tinged final track of her second album Melodrama.
In the Grant Singer-directed clip, the New Zealand artist visits an IRL perfect place: a far-flung beach, where the days seem long and the nights seem longer. She sips champagne in an olde-worlde resort, lounges on a boat, and swims by a waterfall. She also carves her way through the long grass with a machete and fires a vintage rifle, as you do. It’s almost what Fyre Festival could’ve been.
Lorde was set to headline Lollapalooza in Chicago yesterday (August 3), but had to cancel her set after three songs due to a thunderstorm. Posting on Twitter afterwards, she promised to return, and possibly put on a club show.
Watch the “Perfect Places” video above.
they've told us we can't play. i had the most spectacular show planned for you and i PROMISE i will come back to play it as soon as i can 💔— Lorde (@lorde) August 4, 2017
looking into the possibilities of a club show but i want you guys to see full tank show. will keep you posted— Lorde (@lorde) August 4, 2017
soaked as blowing a kiss to u chicago ❤️ pic.twitter.com/qWFWy5v8j8— Lorde (@lorde) August 4, 2017
