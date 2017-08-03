Was Kanye’s tour cancelled because he was too stoned?

Kanye West is suing an insurance firm after they failed to pay him for his cancelled tour in November 2016. He claims that Lloyd’s of London are stalling payment and has filed a case worth $10m (£7.55m), he also says that they have accused him of using marijuana in order to delay his pay.

The rapper’s struggles at the time of the tour are well documented. He drew headlines after a series of strange events that started with him walking off early from various shows, expressing his support for Trump, and then culminated in a rant against Jay-Z criticising his response to the Kim Kardashian robbery and asking Jay-Z not to send people to kill him. The rapper was later hospitalised.

West’s touring company, oddly named Very Good Touring, states they haven’t been given “any indication if they will ever pay or even make a coverage decision, implying that West’s use of marijuana may provide them with a basis to deny the claim and retain the hundreds of thousands of dollars in insurance premiums paid by Very Good.” Howard King his lawyer states that the implied use of marijuana by West is an “unsupportable contention”.

But, given the fact that West is in no way the biggest party animal in hip hop, that many musicians brag about being much wilder on tour, and that weed was legal in various tour locations such as California, Seattle, Illinois, Florida and New York – the insurance company are being unusually heavy handed. IT’S A TOUR GUYS COME ON CHILL.

It also seems unlikely that West’s use of weed would be enough to halt his huge tour but guess there’s no smoke without fire. West (like millions of others) has made songs that reference the ‘erb, and despite there being no proof at all that the claims are true we’ve dug out a load of Kanye West lyrics that talk about getting high.

“GET ‘EM HIGH” (FEAT. TALIB KWELI & COMMON)

This The College Dropout song features the lyrics, “All the girls pass the weed to your motherfuckin' man/ Get 'em high/ Now I ain't never tell you to put down your hands/ Keep 'em high/ And if you're losin' your high then smoke again.”