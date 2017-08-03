Kesha’s new song is ‘a hymn for the hymnless’

Kesha has already released three tracks from her forthcoming album Rainbow, and with its release a little over a week away (August 11), the returning pop star has unveiled its latest track, “Hymn”.

As a press release describes, Kesha was inspired to write “Hymn” for the fans that reached out to her with personal stories detailing how her music had helped them through difficult times in their lives.

“This is a hymn for the hymnless, kids with no religion,” Kesha sings over the Ricky Reed and Jonny Price-produced track. The song was written by Kesha with Reed and Price as well as Cara Salimando and her mother, Pebe Sebert.

Like the other tracks released from the album so far, “Hymn” is accompanied by a personal essay penned by Kesha. “It’s dedicated to the people who went out into the streets all over the world to protest against racism, hate, and division of any kind,” she writes on Mic. “It’s also dedicated to anyone who feels like they are not understood by the world or respected for exactly who they are.”

Rainbow will be Kesha’s first album in four years and the first since her legal troubles with Dr. Luke began.

Listen to “Hymn” below.