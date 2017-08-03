Watch the mesmerising trailer for the Grace Jones doc

And now ladies and gentlemen, hereeeee’s Grace. The trailer has finally landed for the highly anticipated documentary tracing the life of the magnetic, world-conquering, Jamaican musician, model and party queen Grace Jones.

Director Sophie Fiennes – behind 2012 doc The Pervert's Guide To Ideology – shot the film over the course of a decade, a doc which “offers a stylish and unconventional look at the Jamaican-born model, singer and New Wave Icon”.

It’s titled Grace Jones: Bloodlight and Bami – ‘bloodlight’ is patois for a recording studio’s red light, and ‘bami’ means bread, which is “the substance of daily life”.

“What is it in that movie? You have to be a high-flying bitch sometimes,” Grace says wickedly, while applying makeup (she’s quoting Dolores Clairborne FYI). The artist applies her iconic stage makeup, while “Pull up to the Bumper” soundtracks the visual.

The Hurricane singer released her memoir last year, titled I’ll Never Write My Memoirs.

Jones previously told Screen Daily: “This is the first time people will see me in this way. They will see a very candid portrayal. It is raw. It will be like seeing me almost naked I’m very happy with the film. I didn’t feel like it was an invasion. It was a very smooth and comfortable process.”

“This film began in a collaborative creative spirit. Grace had fiercely controlled her public image, but made the bold decision to un-mask,” Fiennes told the Independent. “She never sought to control my shooting process, and I didn’t second-guess the narrative of the film as I was shooting. I just gathered evidence.

"The film is a deliberately present-tense experience; for me this is the thrill-ride of verité cinema.”

The doc is said to feature never before seen performances of “Slave to the Rhythm”, “Pull up to the Bumper”, “Williams’ Blood” and more.

Bloodlight and Bami will debut October 25 in UK cinemas, with a Q&A streamed with Jones.