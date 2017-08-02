Björk: ‘My new album is coming out very soon’

Björk has taken to Instagram to share a very simple message: “I am excited to share with you that my new album is coming out very soon.”

The Icelandic star’s last album, 2015’s Vulnicura, dealt with her break-up from the artist Matthew Barney. By contrast her new album – as she discusses in a cover story for Dazed’s autumn issue – explores her subsequent search for utopia.

“This is like my Tinder album,” she explains in the feature. “It’s about that search (for utopia) – and about being in love. Spending time with a person you enjoy is when the dream becomes real.”

Elsewhere in the piece, Björk discusses how the rise of right-wing populism helped inspire her new direction: “If we’re gonna survive the situation the world is in today, we’ve got to come up with a new plan. Especially now, this kind of dream is an emergency.” She also talks about reuniting with Vulnicura co-producer Arca for the album, describing it as “the strongest musical relationship I’ve had.”

The issue also features an additional Q&A between Björk and a selection of collaborators and fans including Michel Gondry, Hans Ulrich Obrist, and Eileen Myles.

The title and release date of the new album has yet to be announced, but Björk has shared a pre-order link for it now.

