Kelela reveals long-awaited debut album with new track ‘LMK’

The new single, premiered on Beats 1 earlier today, is the first taste of the R&B artist’s much-anticipated first full-length

Kelela
Take Me Apart album cover

Kelela has dropped the first single from her upcoming album Take Me Apart.

“LMK”, premiered on Zane Lowe’s Beats 1 radio show this afternoon (August 1), is the R&B artist’s first major release since her 2015 anthem “Rewind”.

Take Me Apart – set to be released via Warp later this year – will be Kelela’s first studio album, but she amassed a huge following after her breakthrough 2013 mixtape Cut 4 Me and its follow-up Hallucinogen EP in 2015. Since then, she’s featured as a guest vocalist, working with artists as varied as GorillazClams Casino, and Solange.

You can listen to the song below and revisit our 2016 cover story with Kelela here.

