Jay-Z drops 4:44 bonus tracks with James Blake and Blue Ivy

Following the recent release of his 13th solo studio album 4:44 (and a new documentary that aired last night exploring his relationship with Kanye) Jay-Z has shared two bonus tracks featuring his daughter Blue Ivy, and James Blake.

The extra tracks arrive after the rapper shared his “Adnis” visual. “ManyFacedGod”, which was teased by producer No ID earlier in the month, is a collab with longtime mate James Blake. “Blue’s Freestyle/We Family” features some cute (and ofc fire) bars from Blue. Give the newborn twins a bit of time, and we’ll be getting some Destiny’s Child covers for sure.

Jay dropped “Adnis” at the weekend: a short video exploring his relationship with his father, starring Moonlight’s Mahershala Ali as a torture boxer and Danny Glover.

Conspiracy theories, meanwhile, are focusing on the title of the rapper’s latest project: the latest theory suggests 4:44 is a reference to the Standard hotel, the scene of his elevator fight with sister-in-law Solange. Shook.

Jay has also recently released videos for “Bam” with Damian Marley, the animated “The Story of O.J” and “Kill Jay Z”, as well as “Footnotes”: a video with Kendrick Lamar, Aziz Ansari, Will Smith and more discussing racism, relationships and other topics.

Listen to the two bonus tunes below.