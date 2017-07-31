The only tracks you need to hear in July

Welcome to the second installment of our monthly new music roundup. After debuting on Spotify last month, we’ve also added the roundup to Apple Music – if you want to keep tabs on new updates and additions, subscribe to us on either platform.

Our latest playlist features music from Lana Del Rey’s summer smash Lust For Life, a recent cut from the Haim sisters, and the return of UK singer-songwriter Jessie Ware. Sitting alongside these are under-the-radar pop gems from the likes of dance collective House of Feelings and rising Scandi duo Smerz.

Although we’ll be posting these roundups at the end of every month, we’ll actually be updating the playlist regularly for our subscribers – so make sure you follow the playlist on Spotify and Apple Music if you can’t stand to wait.

Listen to the playlist below.