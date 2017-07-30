Dr. Luke is making Lady Gaga give evidence in Kesha lawsuit

Earlier this year it looked as though Kesha's long journey to freedom was coming to its end. After a nasty and prolonged battle with Sony and her former producer Dr. Luke, who allegedly subjected her to prolonged sexual abuse, she was able to release her first solo song in four years, “Praying”.

However, Dr Luke continues to strike back, and is currently suing the singer for texts she had sent to Lady Gaga about the sexual assault allegations, claiming defamation on the grounds she has pursued him to damage his career. In his latest move, he has subpoenaed Gaga, one of Kesha's longtime supporters.

The subpoeana reads may mean that Gaga may have to testify in court. Gaga has offered a written statement but Dr. Luke’s team have saiad they want to question her in person. A statement from Dr. Luke's rep read: "In connection with Dr. Luke's defamation claims against Kesha, various third parties are being deposed by both sides, including celebrities.”

“Dr. Luke's counsel served a subpoena on Lady Gaga because she has relevant information regarding, among other things, false statements about Dr. Luke made to her by Kesha. This motion has become necessary because Dr. Luke's counsel has not been able to obtain, despite repeated request(s), a deposition date from Lady Gaga.”

Yesterday, Gaga released a statement of her own via Variety, which read: “As Lady Gaga‘s legal team will present to the court, she has provided all of the relevant information in her possession and is at most an ancillary witness in this process.

“Dr. Luke’s team is attempting to manipulate the truth and draw press attention to their case by exaggerating Lady Gaga‘s role and falsely accusing her of dodging reasonable requests.”