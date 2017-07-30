Jay-Z releases powerful new 4:44 film about his late father

Jay-Z's father, Adnis Reeves, has often cropped up in his music since the rapper was abandoned by him at the age of 11. In the dramatic new video released for his 4:44 track "Adnis", his father seems to make a physical return.

Starring Moonlight's Mahershala Ali as a tortured boxer and verteran actor Danny Glover, the monochrome film shows Ali taking his demons into the ring. Glover stands behind the punching bag, an ominous, testing presence that Ali cannot hit, harm, or even touch. The pair are never shown in the same frame, separated from each other as Jay-Z was from his father in real life.

It's a vulnerable video, touching on the themes of black masculinity that often run through his work. It encapsulates his regrets over his relaionship with his father who died in 2003, just months after the pair reconciled. As he raps: “Letter to my dad that I never wrote/Speeches I prepared that I never spoke/Words on a paper that I never read/Proses never penned/They stayed in my head.”

At present it's only been released on Tidal, so if you don't have a subscription you'll have to hold out for it to be uploaded to YouTube like previous 4:44 videos, "The Story of OJ" and "Kill Jay-Z". In the meanttime here's a preview: