Cara Delevingne wears suit of butterflies in her music video

Cara Delevingne has dropped an offbeat music video for her debut song “I Feel Everything”. The track features on the soundtrack for Valerian and the City of a Thousand Planets, and the visual was directed by filmmaker Luc Besson.

Spliced with expansive, action-packed clips from the Cara-starring sci-fi film, the model, actor and author sings the slow, jazzy, Pharrell-produced track in a selection of questionable wigs. And then she dons a CGI bodysuit made of purple butterflies. Cool.

“Your stare makes me freeze but I can't stay still,” she sings. “Those eyes keep me up longer than any other pill, and I know, being together, we feel like forever, and now, more than ever I feel everything.”

Delevingne released a tune back in 2014 for a Chanel visual with Pharrell called “CC The World”, but “I Feel Everything” is her first standalone track.

The song features on the cosmic film's soundtrack, which also includes tracks by Wyclef Jean, Bob Marley, David Bowie and more, with a score conducted and composed by Alexandre Desplat, who is also behind the music of The Imitation Game and The Danish Girl.

While currently promoting the Besson flick, Cara will soon release her debut novel, Mirror Mirror.