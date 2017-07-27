Lana Del Rey may release a 25-song album of leaks & faves

Speaking at an intimate album showcase in LA’s Amoeba Records, the singer told the crowd that her next album could be a collection of unreleased tracks.

It’s only been a week since the release of the wondrous Lust for Life, but Lana Del Rey ’s thinking ahead to swerving the illegal downloading “fuckers” she called out on Twitter . Get 'em Lana.

"I was thinking about releasing an album of 25 of my favorite unreleased songs" IM SCREAMING YESSS @LanaDelRey pic.twitter.com/DiAUoTV4xe

“I was thinking about releasing a record of 25 of my favourite leaked songs…” she told a cheering audience, along with some “little folk singles”. Lust for Life is pretty much on constant rotation for the rest of summer, so we’ll happily welcome a bumper back of tunes from the singer.

“I have an aversion to things that sound glossy all over. Some people say, ‘It’s not radio-ready if it isn’t super-shiny from top to bottom,’’’ Del Rey told Courtney Love in a recent Dazed interview, unpacking her thoughts on the production of her back catalogue.

She continued, discussing her creative journey: “In the last few years, I feel like I’ve grown up. Maybe I’ve just had time to process everything. Singing songs I wrote ten years ago... It does feel different. It’s weird listening back to my stuff.”

Read back on our exploration of Del Rey’s love of nostalgia and stratospheric decade through the lens of her cover art here.