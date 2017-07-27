Rihanna meets French president to discuss education

“I just had the most incredible meeting with the President and the First Lady,” the Bajan singer told ABC News in Paris.

The singer, actor and campaigner previously jumped onto Twitter to directly ask political leaders of Canada, Argentina, Germany and France whether they would commit to increasing funds for education.

Rihanna is continuing her incredible work to improve global education this week, meeting with French president Emmanuel Macron and first lady Brigitte Macron to discuss how France can play its part.

Thank you Mr. President @EmmanuelMacron and Madame First Lady for the incredible meeting and passion for global and girls education! 🇫🇷

Committed with @GlblCtzn , @ClaraLionelFdn and @rihanna to #FundEducation . 264M children are out of school : let's take up this challenge! pic.twitter.com/tzvo5EBIPl

“They were incredibly welcoming to us, we focused on the topic of education from global aspects and we're going to make a very big announcement this coming September.”

“We are going on to do even more work this October in Africa,” she added. Rih has been an extremely vocal advocate for education, with her own Clara Lionel Foundation, as well as Red Cross, UNICEF and Global Citizen. The charity funds scholarships, and she recently visited Malawi to meet with their Minister of Education, local teachers and school kids to learn about what’s facing education systems in developing countries. The ANTI singer received the Peter J. Gomes Humanitarian Award from Harvard for her philanthropy – picking it up with Rih-style grace and an almighty hair flick.

“I was so inspired and impressed with his leadership,” Rihanna told press while describing Macron. “I can't wait for you guys to hear where this is going to go, but I think this is the year for education.

“Thank you so much, and stay tuned.”

Rihanna is also currently promoting her film Valerian: City of a Thousand Planets, directed by Luc Besson and also starring Cara Delevingne.