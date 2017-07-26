Watch Selena Gomez’s Petra Collins-directed ‘Fetish’ video

After releasing a short audio-visual preview of it nearly two weeks ago, Selena Gomez has released the full Petra Collins-directed video for “Fetish”.

Featuring a guest appearance from Gucci Mane, the video sees the pop star smash lipstick into her teeth, tongue an eyelash-curler, and throw a candlelit dinner for one in a house full of rain. It’s sexy but overtly not sexual.

"You got a fetish for my love, I push you out and you come right back," she sings on the track. "Don't see a point in blaming you, If I were you, I'd do me, too."

The “Fetish” video was first previewed at the end of Gomez’s “Bad Liar” video. The singer is said to be working on her follow-up to 2015’s Revival.

Watch the video above.