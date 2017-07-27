Watch Wolf Alice tear up a basement in their ‘Yuk Foo’ video

Photography Laura Allard Fleisch

Flickering and disorientating – the dizzying equivalent of trying to navigate a house of mirrors after sinking two bottles of Buckfast – Wolf Alice’s “Yuk Foo” sets alight to all the kerosene-soaked chaos that comes with two gruelling years touring the world, exorcises every last trace of tedium, and watches the whole lot burn with a menacing cackle. “You bore me to death,” roars a venomous frontwoman Ellie Rowsell, rawer than ever, “No, I don't give a shit.” It’s an accurate first glance into Visions of a Life, a second album that sees Wolf Alice bolder and more boundary-breaking than ever. After releasing their debut My Love Is Cool in 2015, the band found themselves in a spin of Brit nominations and Mercury prize nods; shredding stages they never even imagined themselves playing, contending with bloodied knuckles along the way, and, eventually, battling instead against their inability to relax again. Trading punches with the ups and downs of the road, and the post-tour malaise that followed, Wolf Alice have broken through to the other side, and their second record Visions of a Life is the outcome. Viciously rattling the cage of expectation, and veering from acerbic rage right through to the polar opposite of second single “Don’t Delete the Kisses’’ – an unfiltered expression of loved-up contentment – this is the opening gambit of a band ready to up the stakes tenfold. We caught up with a very tired Ellie Rowsell, mid-way through Wolf Alice’s tour across the US. Between involuntary yawns, she filled us in on the band’s mayhem-filled video for “Yuk Foo”, and the whirlwind that has fuelled their second album as a whole.

You released Wolf Alice’s debut My Love Is Cool two years ago, and in the time since, you’ve barely left the road. That first album took you all across the world, and you even ended up playing on Glastonbury’s Pyramid Stage, with just one record to your name. Did you ever see it coming? Ellie Rowsell: Playing the Pyramid was definitely a shock, at least at the time we did it. The crowd we had, too, I feel like I never expected that. It was amazing, and definitely a communal highlight for all of us. I also think with the scale of touring we did, we never really stopped to think about it. I was there for that Glastonbury set and it felt to me like a huge milestone moment for Wolf Alice. What happened with Joff (Oddie, guitarist)’s hand, though? He bled all over his guitar mid-set! It was pretty gnarly to say the least... Ellie Rowsell: Joff said that it looked way worse than it felt! It added to the show... “When I run out of things that I need to get out of my system, when I’m not writing songs for my own therapy sessions, I look towards my friends” – Ellie Rowsell, Wolf Alice How was it, arriving back in London two years on, and trying to adjust to normal life again? Ellie Rowsell: We wanted some kind of break, but we did feel the pressure. We thought, right, we’ve come back, and we need to check that we do have songs. We brought all the ideas that we collated on the road, took them to a rehearsal room in London, and fleshed them out into proper fully-formed songs. That didn’t take very long, actually. Then, we were afforded some time to chill out. It’s quite hard, though. We didn’t really know how to chill out, after coming from one extreme to the other. It was pretty strange, so we channelled our energy into rehearsing instead. You must’ve watched a bit of Netflix, though? Ellie Rowsell: No! You have about two years of catching up to do with your friends and family, so… just trying to get back in the swing of that. And also, a lot of going out. Your new video for ‘Yuk Foo’ is very fast-paced, and disorientating. It’s very in keeping with the song itself, really... Ellie Rowsell: Yeah, like you say, because the song’s so fast, heavy and brash, it doesn’t really seem to lend itself to a narrative video. One of the reasons we took ‘Yuk Foo’ to the studio – besides liking it as a song in and of itself – was because we were so excited to play it live. It’s got so much energy, and so we wanted to make a live video to match; short, and manically fast-paced. We did it in the basement of Shoreditch Town Hall with a director called Adam Powell (The 1975, Charli XCX). We did it in one day, because we only had one day free to do it. So the whole thing was manic, in a way.