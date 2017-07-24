Watch Aphex Twin show how he made one of his best tunes

Aphed Twin has given a behnd-the-scenes look at how he made his track “Vordhosbn”, a favourite from 2001’s Druqks, in a new video.

Posted on a Vimeo account run Richard D. James, the video screencaps the construction of “Vordhosbn” in the antiquated PlayerPro software that he used to write Druqks, as FACT report. The version of the track that plays in the video is beatless.

Elsewhere on the Vimeo account, Aphex Twin lists his location as ‘Antarctica’, while his ‘about’ section features an extract linking to a (very hideously designed) alternative news aggregator.

Earlier this year Aphex Twin headlined London’s Field Day festival, sharing his full, two-hour set on YouTube after performance.

Watch the video above.