David Bowie was in the running for Blade Runner 2049

David Bowie might have made an appearance in Blade Runner 2049, the film’s director Denis Villeneuve has revealed.

Speaking to Metro, the filmmaker explained how Bowie was his “first thought” for the character of Neander Wallace, the replicant manufacturer who acts as the film’s antagonist. “(Bowie) had influenced Blade Runner in many ways,” Villeneuve said.

In the end, the role went to Jared Leto, who was apparently picked for his rock star qualities. “When we learned the sad news, we looked around for someone like that,” the director added.

It’s not the only role that Bowie was considered for before his unexpected death at 69 – he was hoped to reprise his role as Agent Philllip Jeffries in the new series of Twin Peaks.

