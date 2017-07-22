Cara Delevingne drops first ever track ‘I Feel Everything’

Cara Delevingne, model, actor and blossoming writer, has released her first ever song. “I Feel Everything”, a light bright tune, features on the soundtrack for Luc Besson’s Valerian and the City of a Thousand Planets.

“I cannot believe it’s finally out, everyone go take a listen and let me know what you think,” she wrote in an Instagram post. Delevingne also thanked Valerian director Besson and collaborator Pharrell, the musician and producer she also released a song with back in 2014 for Chanel called “CC The World”. “I Feel Everything” is her first standalone track.

The soundtrack also features the likes of Wyclef Jean, Bob Marley, David Bowie and more, with a score conducted and composed by Alexandre Desplat, known for his work on The Imitation Game and The Danish Girl.

Delevingne stars alongside Dane DeHaan and Rihanna (a shape-shifting alien cabaret dancer) in the French filmmaker’s dazzling cosmic epic, out in cinemas now.

Listen to “I Feel Everything” below.