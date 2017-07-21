Listen to our new Radar Radio show with ho99o9

For our latest monthly show on Radar Radio, hosted by Alice Nicolov and produced by James Craigie, we were joined in the studio by US rap/hardcore duo ho99o9.

The LA-based duo (pronounced “horror” and made up of members TheOGM and Eaddy) spoke to us about meeting for the first time, moving from hip hop to the hardcore scene, and their latest album, United States of Horror.

The second half of the show is made up exclusively of unreleased music by Kamixlo, Syymstress, and flex icon Hitmakerchinx. There’s also a new track by Petit Singe, who plays tonight (July 21) at London’s Café Oto with Flora and Hex.

Stream the show below, download it here, and follow Dazed and Radar Radio on Twitter for updates on our next show.