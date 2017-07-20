Linkin Park’s Chester Bennington commits suicide

Linkin Park singer Chester Bennington has committed suicide. According to TMZ, he hanged himself in his Palos Verdes Estates home in LA county. He was 41 years old.

The singer is survived by his wife, Talinda, and six children from two separate marriages. Previously, Bennington spoke about how he had considered suicide because of the sexual abuse he experienced at the hands of an older man. “If I think back to when I was really young, to when I was being molested, to when all these horrible things were going on around me, I shudder,” he told Kerrang! back in 2011.

Bennington also harboured an on-again-off-again relationship with drugs and alcohol, also admitting in 2011 that he was a “full blown, raging alcoholic”. He worked on getting sober, however, admitting, “I don’t drink. I choose to be sober now. I have drunk over the last six years, but I just don’t want to be that person anymore.”

Despite his demons, Bennington was a massive part of Linkin Park’s early success, helping shape the alt-rock landscape that ruled the early 2000s. Songs like “Numb” and “In The End” dominated the charts, and Linkin Park’s album Meteora has sold over 27 million copies worldwide.

RIP Chester Bennington.