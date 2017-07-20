A new documentary will look at Kanye and Jay-Z’s falling out

Despite at one time being best friends and making an album together – Watch the Throne – in 2011, Jay-Z and Kanye West have a bitter rivalry. The pair fell out for undisclosed reasons (although there are rumours) and this one-off documentary will chart their falling out.

Public Enemies will feature home videos, unseen footage, and exclusive interviews with those close to Jay and Ye. Rob Coldstream, the show’s commissioning editor, said: “arguably two of the coolest and most influential artists in the world, their incredible life stories offer a fascinating new twist on the American dream. These are two mega-personalities whose success and rivalry has captured the public’s imagination”.

The director, Nico Wasserman, adds: “In the process of building their empires Jay-Z and Kanye have provided a spine tingling soundtrack for a generation. Their story goes beyond their music and has opened up discussions on everything from class barriers to mental health”.

The documentary will also cover Kanye’s infamous love of porn and “extensive” porn collection. Friend Eugene McNair says in the below clip, “he had African shit throughout the house, crates of records everywhere and an extensive porno collection. It was like damn – he likes girls, he likes clothes, he likes music, he likes African shit, he likes art and you know we all jam”. McNair, who’s known Kanye for a long time, took the producers to Ye’s childhood home, showing them where the pair would make music.

Public Enemies will air on Channel 4 at 10pm on July 31. You can watch a clip (a small embed, so check it out on a bigger screen here) below.