Yung Lean shares three new releases under his own name

Yung Lean is best known for writing AutoTune-slathered rap both solo and with the Sad Boys. But he has a lot of side projects on the go, too. He makes punk with his band Död Mark, and he also writes unusual, hard-to-classify songs under the alias jonatan leandoer127 – a name very close to Yung Lean’s actual name, Jonatan Leandoer Håstad. And now he’s shared a stack of material under the latter alias, as Reddit fans (via The FADER) have pointed out.

The three leandoer127 releases include a single and two EPs. The single, “Toxic”, sees Yung Lean turn his hand to unconventional alt-rock songwriting. The Katla EP comes produced by UK singer/songwriter/producer Palmistry and is an abstracted version of baroque pop. Finally, Psychopath Ballads – which was actually given a low-key cassette release last year – is a more rough-and-ready DIY release, mixing synth pop and ambient ballads with sometimes harsh textures.

Take a listen to the new music below.

“Toxic”