Tyler, the Creator made his new song while Kanye was napping
The rapper started ‘Ain’t Got Time’ at Yeezy’s studio during The Life of Pablo sessions – listen now
Selim Bulut
Tyler, the Creator’s new album Scum Fuck Flower Boy comes out this Friday (July 21), and he’s been steadily releasing new tracks from it leading up to its release. Following “Who Dat Boy” and “Boredom”, the rapper has shared a new track, “Ain’t Got Time”.
As Tyler explained to Zane Lowe on Beats 1, the genesis of the track lie in Kanye West’s The Life of Pablo sessions. According to Tyler, he started making the track in Ye’s studio while West was taking a nap.
He also explains how he was inspired to sample Bel-Sha-Zaar, Tommy Genapopoluis and The Grecian Knights’s “Introduction” after hearing Deee-Lite’s “Groove Is In The Heart”.
Listen to the track below, and revisit our recent interview with Tyler about the album and his latest moves in fashion.
