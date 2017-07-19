Tyler, the Creator made his new song while Kanye was napping

Tyler, the Creator’s new album Scum Fuck Flower Boy comes out this Friday (July 21), and he’s been steadily releasing new tracks from it leading up to its release. Following “Who Dat Boy” and “Boredom”, the rapper has shared a new track, “Ain’t Got Time”.

As Tyler explained to Zane Lowe on Beats 1, the genesis of the track lie in Kanye West’s The Life of Pablo sessions. According to Tyler, he started making the track in Ye’s studio while West was taking a nap.