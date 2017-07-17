R. Kelly accused of ‘holding women in cult’

R. Kelly has been accused of holding multiple women in a situation described as a ‘cult’, according to new revelations by BuzzFeed News.

The report, by journalist Jim DeRogatis (who has covered R. Kelly for nearly two decades, and who first broke the story of the R&B superstar’s alleged predation of teenage girls), quotes several sets of parents who claim that their daughters are being held against their will at the singer’s homes in Atlanta and Chicago. Also quoted are former members of Kelly’s entourage, who confirm the parents’ side of the story.

Among other shocking revelations are that the women have had their phones replaced with ones used specifically to communicate with Kelly, that they require permission to leave his residence, that they’re made to refer to him as ‘daddy’, and that all of their sexual encounters are filmed. If one of the women is deemed to be breaking one of Kelly’s ‘rules’ (such as being flirtatious with other men), there are reportedly strict physical and verbal punishments.

The women were introduced to Kelly under the impression that the singer would be helping them with their music career, helping to record demos and perform with him. Six women are alleged to be staying with Kelly, and that he “controls every aspect of their lives: dictating what they eat, how they dress, when they bathe, when they sleep, and how they engage in sexual encounters that he records.”

The parents have been told that she is in a consenting relationship with Kelly. One mother “closed her businesses, became a relentless amateur detective, and shared her findings with the FBI and police in two states,” DeRogatis writes. “But their daughter isn’t a missing person – at least not in the eyes of the law. She still lives with Kelly and says she’s doing fine, despite her parents telling the police that she is ‘being held against her will’ in what they call a ‘cult.’”

One mother, named as ‘J’ in the article, said that the last time she saw her daughter, “it was as if she was brainwashed. (She) looked like a prisoner – it was horrible. I hugged her and hugged her. But she just kept saying she’s in love and (Kelly) is the one who cares for her. I don’t know what to do. I hope that if I get her back, I can get her treatment for victims of cults. They can reprogram her. But I wish I could have stopped it from happening.”

Kelly’s alleged history of predatory behaviour and his relationship with minors has been reported before, but he has continued to enjoy a successful recording career, collaborate with other stars, and feature in brand campaigns.

Read the full report on Buzzfeed News.