Frank Ocean splits crowd at Lovebox while Spike Jonze films

Frank Ocean's performance at Lovebox last night has been causing some controversy, with punters and critics alike split between admiring the understated set and highlighting valid concerns with the sound quality and energy from Ocean.

#Lovebox I don't think I've ever seen anyone as shit as Frank Ocean. He has the charisma and energy of Jon Benet Ramsey('s body)...in 2017. — David (@WrittenByDavid) July 14, 2017

frank ocean is real. he performed thinkin bout you twice. i cried 5 times during his set. nights is magical live. he's everything. — simran ♡ (@Simisear_) July 14, 2017

One thing that couldn't be argued about however, was the strength of the visual display Ocean put on for his "stans" – especially after it was seen he was being filmed on stage by none other than Spike Jonze. Jonze, who seemed to be tracking the singer with a handheld camera while onstage for songs including, is best known for his movies Being John Malkovich and Where the Wild Things Are. Although it hasn't been confirmed, the visually stunning visuals that were projected on screen seemed to correspond with Jonze's movements.

Fan theories on Reddit have suggested that he's making a Blonde live album film or a Viceland documentary – Jonze is co-president of the media channel. "I saw Spike Jonze at Parklife yesterday filming whilst Frank was playing and walking around the set prior to it starting," wrote one user, Percypig17, back in June. He wasn't the only celebrity waiting in the wings for Ocean: both Sampha and Childish Gambino were also spotted watching his set. There had been worries that Ocean would pull out of the Lovebox gig, following the agonising four year wait for his new album, which was finally realised last August, and his cancellation of his set at Primavera Sound. But while Ocean apologised during his set (“I’m just trying to figure this out”), and seemed a little nervous – playing one of his biggest tracks, "Thinking Bout You", twice after a timing hiccup, the singer seems to be getting into his performance stride. Next up on the Blonded Tour is FYF Festival on the 21 July in LA.