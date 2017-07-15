Solange is a ‘fugitive’ from hospital
She admitted she had ran away from hospital at Lovebox last night
Solange Knowles told an adoring crowd at Lovebox Festival in London yesterday that she had spent the past few days in hospital and was a "fugitive".
Performing a set which included the biggest hits from her latest, black feminism-infused album A Seat At The Table, the star danced her way through the night – finishing with a duet with Sampha, who had performed on the same stage earlier.
The nature of the singer's ailments are unknown, but she also warned the crowd that she might faint and apologised for not giving her all during the set.
been a hell of a 72 hrs, but damn lovebox u made me feel better than any doctor could have— solange knowles (@solangeknowles) July 14, 2017
can't put into words how much that meant to me🌹
She said: “I was in hospital this morning. I was in hospital for three days. After my show I had a serious episode and was told I shouldn’t perform. And so I broke out of that bitch this morning because I knew this place was going to be filled with so much love.”
She added: "Thank you for believing in me when I didn't believe in myself."
A source close to the singer later told Dazed that the singer had been "seriously unwell".
Lovebox was criticised on social media for not putting the singer on the main stage, as thousands packed into the smaller Noisey area.
