Solange is a ‘fugitive’ from hospital

Solange Knowles told an adoring crowd at Lovebox Festival in London yesterday that she had spent the past few days in hospital and was a "fugitive".

Performing a set which included the biggest hits from her latest, black feminism-infused album A Seat At The Table, the star danced her way through the night – finishing with a duet with Sampha, who had performed on the same stage earlier.

The nature of the singer's ailments are unknown, but she also warned the crowd that she might faint and apologised for not giving her all during the set.