Petra Collins shoots sensual ‘Fetish’ video for Selena Gomez

Selena Gomez has released a soft-hued, sensual video for “Fetish” directed by photographer, artist and filmmaker Petra Collins.

The sultry track features Gucci Mane, as Gomez glides through the affect she has on a lover: "Take it or leave it, Baby, take it or leave it, but I know you won't leave it, 'cause I know that you need it, Look in the mirror, When I look in the mirror, baby, I see it clearer, Why you want to be nearer."

"You got a fetish for my love, I push you out and you come right back," she sings. "Don't see a point in blaming you, If I were you, I'd do me, too."

A sneak peak of “Fetish” was offered right at the end of her “Bad Liar” video, set in the 70s with a Talking Heads sample. The singer is said to be working on her follow-up to the 2015 album Revival.

Collins has, in the last year, shot films for Gucci, a whimsical interpretation of Georgia O’Keeffe’s art for the Tate and a music video, “Boy Problems”, for Carly Rae Jepsen. She also curated an event about the female body for MoMA, and one of her recent photography exhibitions, Pacifier, was an intimate exploration of her family life.