Kesha drops ‘Woman’, inspired by Donald Trump’s sexism

Last week, we were blessed with the wondrous, triumphant “Praying” from Kesha’s upcoming album Rainbow. Now, she’s debuted a second track, the take-no-shit “Woman”.

Speaking at a listening party in London, the singer explained that “Woman” was a direct response to the “grab ‘em by the pussy comment” Donald Trump made.

“That made me so infuriated, as a hardcore feminist,” she said. “Ever since I was a kid and knew what a feminist was, I was a feminist. (I was) raised by a feminist. Once I heard that (comment) I was like, okay, well, I’m going to write this song about being a badass motherfucking woman who you don’t want to fuck with.”

“Boys can’t buy my love,” she sings on the soaring track, to the horns of The Dap-Kings Horns. “I do what I want, say what you say, I work real hard every day.”

The glittery visual shows a wonderfully carefree Kesha in a gold suit and cape telling things exactly how they are. She’s through the storm, runs her shit, and is unapologetically here to have fun without you bothering her. Hearing her laugh is also fucking great.

“I’m a motherfucking woman, baby all right, I don’t need a man to be holding me too tight, I’m a motherfucking woman, I’m just having fun with my ladies here tonight…I’m a motherfucker.”

Rainbow is out August 11