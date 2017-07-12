Tyler, the Creator shares chill & relatable track ‘Boredom’

Tyler, the Creator has dropped another track from his soon-to-be-released album Scum Fuck Flower Boy. “Boredom” features Corinne Bailey Rae, Anna of the North and Rex Orange County.

The word “boredom” is repeated almost 20 times in the chill, hazy, summery song. “Boy, my bedroom floor is a cereal burial, I'm serious, I ate 'em all, dry boxes, bodies, yeah I caught 'em, If we're talking about real meals, ask my stomach, he ain't saw 'em,” Tyler raps. Who hasn’t felt this dilapidating, dull emotion when you’ve fuck all to do? “I've been in this fuckin' room so long, my eyeballs are turning to dry wall.”

We’ve already heard two other tunes from the follow-up to his third studio album from 2015, Cherry Bomb: “Who Dat Boy” featuring A$AP Rocky was recently dropped with a freaky, DIY surgery video, as well as “911/Mr Lonely” with the elusive Odd Future comrade Frank Ocean.

Tyler spoke to Dazed about where his head’s at in the run up to his fourth album release, and about his collaboration with Converse. He talks of being ahead of the curve creatively, and what he’s got to show for it.

“I was actually living life,” he tells Dazed of his long break from social media. “Like you don’t need to know everything I’m doing. ‘Where are you?’ ‘Post!’ Like, bro, I’m living life. Go learn a fucking hobby.”

“Literally, you have people on the internet who talk all day and comment, but can’t speak in person, who actually don’t have social skills, who can’t play an instrument, who can’t draw, who can’t do anything; but they like and leave comments on other people’s shit. And that shit is crazy to me.”

You heard him: get the fuck outside.

Scum Fuck Flower Boy comes out on July 21