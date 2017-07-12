Thom Yorke responds to criticism of Israel gig

Thom Yorke has responded to criticism by filmmaker Ken Loach over Radiohead’s upcoming performance in Tel Aviv, reaffirming the band’s commitment to perform in Israel despite the cultural boycott advocated by many prominent artists

Yesterday (July 11), Loach wrote an op-ed for The Independent under the headline ‘Radiohead need to join the cultural boycott of Israel – why won’t they meet with me to discuss it?’ In the article, Loach writes that Radiohead’s “stubborn refusal to engage with the many critics of their ill-advised concert in Tel Aviv suggests to me that they only want to hear one side – the one that supports apartheid” and that “Radiohead need to decide if they stand with the oppressed or with the oppressor.”

Yorke replied to the tweet with a short statement, writing: “Playing in a country isn’t the same as endorsing the government. We’ve played in Israel for over 20 years through a succession of governments, some more liberal than others. As we have in America. We don’t endorse Netanyahu any more than Trump, but we still play in America. Music, art, academia is about crossing borders not building them.”