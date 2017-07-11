Radiohead share a very creepy unboxing video for OKNOTOK

2017 is the 20th anniversary of Radiohead’s acclaimed OK Computer, and they’re celebrating with a reissue and shiny OKNOTOK box set. There’s also a creepy, veering on disturbing unboxing video that features Chieftan Mews: a character from old Radiohead webcasts and their film The Most Gigantic Lying Mouth of All Time.

The weird character guides us through the set, featuring books, vinyl, cassettes and artwork, while “Climbing Up the Walls” plays.

“My name is Chieftain Mews and I’m unboxing. I’m rigid with excitement,” he says.

The band recently confirmed that they’ll be doing a small tour this year, but bandmembers will be focusing on individual projects. Thom Yorke is working on his first film score for Suspiria, while guitarist Jonny Greenwood is scoring Paul Thomas Anderson’s Phantom Thread and You Were Never Really Here.

Watch the sinister unboxing below.

Check Radiohead’s official online shop to buy the box set