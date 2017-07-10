Watch Rihanna explain her character in Luc Besson’s Valerian

Valerian and the City of a Thousand Planets, the latest film from Fifth Element director Luc Besson, hits UK screens this August. In it, Rihanna will star as mysterious shapeshifting alien adult entertainer named Bubble. A previous teaser clip showed Riri taking to the stage to perform as the galactice dancer in front of Valerian (Dane DeHaan).

Yesterday, the singer and actor posted an update, with a longer introduction to her character, including some behind-the-scenes clips which see her goofing off and having fun with the cast. She captioned the post: “I can’t believe it’s already that time!!! JULY is here and that means #VALERIAN is too!!!! My first time working with film icon @lucbesson ! So grateful and I can’t wait for y’all to #MeetBUBBLE @valerianmovie hits theaters July 21”.

Rih’s last performance as Marion Crane in Psycho prequel show Bates Motel was a smash-hit – she livestreamed herself watching the ‘Marion’ episode on her IG and it was incredible – so we’ve high hopes for bad gal as a cosmic dancing queen.

Previously opening up about her role, Rihanna said of Besson: “He kind of just explored the whole world and explained the vision and my character Bubble. I loved it. I thought it was really cool. Sci-fi movies are always really fun and this one has such a modern twist. There’s a lot of reality in this world that’s not real and that’s why I think I was attached to it.”

“She’s in this place, she has to perform, and the thing that makes her feel free is her performing,” she said of her character. “Her being an artist, her becoming whatever, and making people feel happy that way. She’s an entertainer.”

In the short video Rihanna also talks about why she chose the project, her admiration for Luc Besson, and how stoked she was to see her name on the poster. You can watch the clip below.

Valerian and the City of a Thousand Planets is released in the UK August 4