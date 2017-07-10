Sky Ferreira and Hudson Mohawke appear in Twin Peaks

Now half way through the Twin Peaks reboot, we’ve finally been treated to a sight of Sky Ferreira in the Bang Bang Bar. Ferreira, who was confirmed among a slew of musical artists to have a part in David Lynch’s revival, plays Ella, a woman with a drug problem, stained teeth and some serious looking, itchy rashes.

As the musician, actor and model sipped beer in the Roadhouse, Hudson Mohawke debuted a previously unreleased song, “Human”, on the bar’s stage. Au Revoir Simone finished off the episode with a performance of “A Violent Yet Flammable World”.

Ferreira spoke to Vanity Fair a few months ago about her character, describing it as a time “I got to be something completely outside of myself”. The artist has been creatively linked to Lynch, and performed a cover of Julee Cruise’s “Falling” at his Festival of Disruption.

So far, the series update has featured musical guests such as Nine Inch Nails, Sharon Van Etten, Michael Cera, Dirty Beaches’ Alex Zhang Hungtai, Amanda Seyfried and Chromatics. The soundtrack, including Angelo Badalamenti’s score, will be released September 8.

Watch a clip of Ferreira’s scene, where she asks bizarrely “Have you seen that penguin”, and Au Revoir Simone’s performance below. If you want to see HudMo onstage, you’ll have to watch it on Showtime.