Lorde is tired of explaining she’s friends with Taylor Swift

Because people live for drama, Lorde may or may not be a frenemy, BFF or anything in between to Taylor Swift – depending on which interview you read in the past month or so. Lorde, who has diligently done tonnes of interviews to promote her album, Melodrama, has had to deal with a spate of questions about how close she is to Swift.

She came under fire a few weeks ago for allegedly comparing hanging out with Swift to an “auto-immune disease”, a quote that was taken out of context and, regardless, that she’s since apologized for. “Didn't mention Taylor, but regardless, I fucked up and that was really insensitive. I’m sorry,” she tweeted.

Most recently, Lorde gave an interview to an Australian TV station. She was asked about befriending her “idols”, which included David Bowie, Patti Smith, and depending on who you’re asking, Taylor Swift. She replied, “The second you think too hard about it, you just start to go insane. So it’s best to just be like, ‘we’re in wonderland, and that’s just what happens around here.’ Like, also, I don't hang out with these people at all,” she said. “You know, you make friends in different places, but I think for the most part I’m not, like, calling my idols for advice necessarily”.

News outlets took this to mean that Lorde was excised from the “squad”, or trying to distance herself from Swift. Not so, Lorde clarified in a new message she posted to Twitter. “Wow – something of a frustrating thing to have to address online but here we go,” she wrote. “Taylor is a dear friend. I love her very much. In the interview in question I had just been talking about Bowie and Patti Smith – those were the ‘idols’ I was referring to that I was saying I’m not friends with, not Taylor!”

She went on to dismantle the idea of a friend “squad”, which she called “frustrating”. “It was never some exclusive club or secret society, but a wide circle of people, some of whom I know, and some who I’ve never met,” she continued. “Forgive me for the mild eyeroll I popped when it was brought up as if we’re all blood members of a secret cult.”

