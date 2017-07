Hirakish is a young musician, artist, and actor from New Orleans, and a show-stealing HBA catwalk star. It’s been only a few months since Hirakish released “Back to 99” with Lil Jodeci and Brandon Ares of the DIY collective Pink Room Project, but he’s back with a stunning solo track “Liquid Geezus”.

Produced again with Brandon Ares and Lil Jodeci, “Liquid Geezus” is a rockout split into two halves that match Hirakish’s impassioned feelings towards the paradoxes of love, sorrow, and death with reverberating bass, blistering guitars, and hard-hitting vocals. “The record is about lost love,” Hirakish says. “In the song, the tale’s main character wishes to go back to the love of his life, as he is on his way to die on a cross for her. The reason why the the song is called ‘Liquid Geezus’ is because, by dying, me and the character are creating a new rock sound – and most rock stars of the last decade, they all died at the age 27.”