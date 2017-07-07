Watch Radiohead’s tearjerking two-hour Coachella set in full
The band’s set features classic tracks from their back catalogue alongside a handful of cuts from last year’s A Moon Shaped Pool
Selim Bulut
Radiohead have uploaded official footage of their two-hour set at Coachella this year, as Pitchfork report.
Taken from their slot on the festival’s second weekend (April 21), the Kerry Asmussen-directed video includes performances of classic tracks like “Paranoid Android”, “Pyramid Song”, “No Surprises”, and “Fake Plastic Trees” alongside a handful of cuts from last year’s A Moon Shaped Pool. Their encore closes with Kid A track “Idioteque”.
Last month, the band headlined Glastonbury festival and trailed it with a couple of new videos from OKNOTOK, their 20th anniversary reissue of OK Computer.
Check out the video above and the full setlist below.
Daydreaming
Desert Island Disk
Ful Stop
15 Step
Myxomatosis
Lucky
All I Need
Pyramid Song
Everything in Its Right Place
Bloom
Identikit
My Iron Lung
The Gloaming
I Might Be Wrong
Bodysnatchers
Exit Music (For a Film)
Reckoner
Encore
No Surprises
Paranoid Android
Fake Plastic Trees
Lotus Flower
Idioteque
