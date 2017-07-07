Watch Radiohead’s tearjerking two-hour Coachella set in full

Radiohead have uploaded official footage of their two-hour set at Coachella this year, as Pitchfork report.

Taken from their slot on the festival’s second weekend (April 21), the Kerry Asmussen-directed video includes performances of classic tracks like “Paranoid Android”, “Pyramid Song”, “No Surprises”, and “Fake Plastic Trees” alongside a handful of cuts from last year’s A Moon Shaped Pool. Their encore closes with Kid A track “Idioteque”.

Last month, the band headlined Glastonbury festival and trailed it with a couple of new videos from OKNOTOK, their 20th anniversary reissue of OK Computer.

Check out the video above and the full setlist below.