Hackney Council ‘not selling’ location of NTS Radio

Earlier this week, a petition circulated to save Gillett Square in Dalston, east London, where the local NTS Radio station has been headquartered since 2011. Any development on the land would result in the station having to relocate – however, Hackney Council have since said there are no plans to sell Gillett Street Car Park to private developers.

The petition against the plans, addressed to Mayor of Hackney Philip Glanville, called for the square to be listed as an Asset of Community Value: “This space is an essential part of the full functioning of Gillett Square, which is one of the most valuable cultural and community urban spaces in London,” it read. Earlier today (May 5), however, a member of Hackney Council told Resident Advisor that they had no plans to sell.