Lorde gets called out for too much dancing on Melodrama

If you’ve given even a cursory listen to Lorde’s incredible new album, Melodrama, you may have noticed a leitmotif. Lorde likes dancing, singing about dancing, and dancing “with all the heartache” (“Sober”); “on the light-up floor” (“Green Light”); and “with our shoes off” (“Homemade Dynamite”).

Dance-related lyrics appear 10 times on an 11-track album, as tallied by Lorde super fan @Lorde_fix on Twitter. It’s a pretty healthy ratio of verses that refer to cutting a rug. Back in March, during a Saturday Night Live performance, she was criticized for the way she danced on stage. She replied, saying, “One day I will do a normal dance choreographed by a nice person, and I will look more like your other favourite performers but we have not yet reached that day.” She just likes to cut loose – can she catch a break?

When the dance-lyric receipts from Melodrama were posted to Twitter, Lorde found them. “Wow LOL I didn’t realize it was at this level..” she tweeted in response. “Needless to say next record will move firmly away from dancing & explore new worlds :-)”

She went on to add: “But right now I literally live to dance & I’m so proud to have written my thesis on it this time – it’s religion/therapy/purgatory/heaven.”